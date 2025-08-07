Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $203,375,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $59,523,000. Key Colony Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 204.1% during the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $7,294,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $5,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.34.

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 315,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,265.36. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

