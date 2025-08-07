Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $1,155,888.85 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Zamsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00.

NYSE:COF opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.06. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

