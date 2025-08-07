1,836 Shares in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,836 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SEA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SEA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $312,607,000 after purchasing an additional 329,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $336,521,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,191,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $232,529,000 after purchasing an additional 195,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

SEA Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of SEA stock opened at $148.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.