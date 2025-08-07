Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

