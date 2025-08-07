Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 2,252 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after acquiring an additional 740,605 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 437,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.