Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,523,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,601,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,711,000 after buying an additional 226,649 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,821,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,019,000 after buying an additional 209,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,628,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,394,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,256,000 after buying an additional 506,659 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

