Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.27 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $824.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.