Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys 7,270 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

