Costello Asset Management INC Acquires Shares of 51 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $562.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $566.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.33. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.