iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 121,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

