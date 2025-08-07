Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 17,020 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 59,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 34.5% in the first quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $44.82 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

