Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Reduced by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $172.89 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,332. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

