Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

