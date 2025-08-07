iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after buying an additional 249,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 645,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,516,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,081,000 after buying an additional 475,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,661,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $200.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

