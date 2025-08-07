Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,205 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 128,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,296,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $567.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

