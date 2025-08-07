Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,358,000 after buying an additional 3,370,974 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6,407.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,090 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,458,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of WMB stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

