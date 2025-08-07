Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

