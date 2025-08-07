Keynote Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,610,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 431,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

