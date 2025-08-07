R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,052 Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 878.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DEXC stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.