Gagnon Securities LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after buying an additional 1,438,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,277,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,743,000 after buying an additional 2,006,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,889,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,333,000 after buying an additional 58,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.