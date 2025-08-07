R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys 263 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IUSV stock opened at $95.21 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

