Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Position in Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the quarter. Profound Medical comprises approximately 2.2% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Profound Medical worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,577,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 183,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,642,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of PROF opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.52. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 269.35% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. On average, analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arun Swarup Menawat acquired 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,887.71. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 587,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,930.97. This represents a 2.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

