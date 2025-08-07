Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 21.3% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $40,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,120,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Conquis Financial LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

