Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Keynote Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

