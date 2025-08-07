11,248 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,654,000 after buying an additional 15,839,453 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,343,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

