Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 28.4% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 365,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,746 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.