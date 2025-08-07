CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 184.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,483 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AMN stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

