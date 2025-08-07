233,873 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 233,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,355,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,422,000 after purchasing an additional 113,780 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $20,843,217. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DKNG opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

