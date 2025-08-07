Gagnon Securities LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

