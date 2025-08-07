Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.