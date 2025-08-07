Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 50.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 249.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLB opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.05 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.91%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Suresh Krishna bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $75,054.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $784,093.71. The trade was a 10.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

