Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,630 shares during the period. Equinox Gold comprises about 1.4% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on EQX. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
