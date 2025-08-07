CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 264.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,009 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.88% of Lsb Industries worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lsb Industries by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 171,176 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,762,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 102,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 98,810 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lsb Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Lsb Industries by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LXU opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lsb Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

LXU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

