Arjuna Capital Sells 75 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arjuna Capital reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,639,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 536,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,099,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,789,000 after acquiring an additional 143,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE JLL opened at $275.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

