Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after buying an additional 973,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after purchasing an additional 489,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,428,000 after purchasing an additional 459,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after buying an additional 230,639 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,909,000 after buying an additional 156,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ESGD opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.