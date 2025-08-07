iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IJH stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.