One Degree Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,185 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 18.3% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $44,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Master S Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after buying an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 2,127,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 129,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

