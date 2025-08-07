Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.1% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

