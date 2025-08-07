Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,571 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 27,449.9% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 987,647 shares during the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,786,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,762,000 after buying an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 30,393.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $219.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05. SBA Communications Corporation has a one year low of $192.55 and a one year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

