Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 70,580 Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,580 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 868,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 196,965 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 589,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 560,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 338,931 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGIE stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $856.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

