Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.35 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

