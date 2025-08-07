Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 10,484 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $40,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,047 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,970,000 after buying an additional 593,481 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4,338.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 592,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 578,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,203,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

