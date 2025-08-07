Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,972 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.08% of Ferrovial worth $27,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FER. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Ferrovial SE has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Further Reading

