Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $581.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $565.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16. The company has a market capitalization of $706.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.