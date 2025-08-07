Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0679 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.