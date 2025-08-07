Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 29.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE AEE opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

