Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Critical Review

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bioqual has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioqual and DaVita”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $58.59 million 0.66 $480,000.00 ($2.39) -18.07 DaVita $12.82 billion 0.76 $936.34 million $10.09 12.72

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DaVita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of DaVita shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual -4.34% -5.82% -3.79% DaVita 6.35% 246.39% 4.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bioqual and DaVita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 0.00 DaVita 0 3 1 0 2.25

DaVita has a consensus price target of $173.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Given DaVita’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than Bioqual.

Summary

DaVita beats Bioqual on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

