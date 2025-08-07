Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) versus HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Financial Review

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 HUYA 0 5 1 0 2.17

Profitability

Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $71.3333, indicating a potential upside of 37.05%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $4.5667, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than HUYA.

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 10.87% 20.03% 10.17% HUYA -1.90% 1.82% 1.31%

Risk and Volatility

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and HUYA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $755.00 million 1.90 $92.40 million $2.83 18.39 HUYA $6.08 billion 0.13 -$6.57 million ($0.07) -48.79

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donnelley Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats HUYA on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). The CM-SS segment provides Venue and ActiveDisclosure solutions to public and private companies to manage public and private transactional and compliance processes; collaborate; and tag, validate, and file SEC documents. The CM-CCM segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies for deal solutions and SEC compliance requirements. The IC-SS segment provides clients with the Arc Suite platform that contains a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including ArcDigital, ArcReporting, ArcPro, and ArcRegulatory, as well as services that enable storage and management of compliance and regulatory information in a self-service and central repository for accessing, assembling, editing, translating, rendering, and submitting documents to regulators and investors. The IC-CCM segment offers tech-enabled solutions for creating, filing and distributing regulatory communications, and solutions for investor communications, as well as XBRL and iXBRL-formatted filings pursuant for Investment Company Act through the SEC’s EDGAR system. This segment also provides turnkey proxy services, including discovery, planning and implementation, print and mail management, solicitation, tabulation services, stockholder meeting review, and expert support. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.