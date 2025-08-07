NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.340-3.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $226.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 112.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NNN

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.