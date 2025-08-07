Domain Holdings Australia Limited (DHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 10th. This is a 340.0% increase from Domain Holdings Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Peter Tonagh purchased 123,456 shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,875.26 ($129,789.13). Company insiders own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

